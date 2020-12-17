The table below lists no-cost events across the state. Some locations may ask for identification, but it is not required at all testing places. Your personal information is private and strictly confidential. For more information, contact your local testing place before arriving.

How to see if there is a community testing event near you:

Sort the table by County, City, Date, No-Cost Testing, or any column by clicking on the arrows in the top row.

Click on the plus (+) sign for additional information about that event.

Use the Search box right above the table. You can enter your ZIP Code, city or other information to search the list.

The content below can be translated by clicking on the Google Translate dropdown menu at the top right of the page for those using Chrome, Firefox and Safari browsers.

Organizations planning a single or multi-day community testing event should submit this information using this form instead.

LOOK FOR AN EVENT HERE

Looking For Free COVID-19 Testing In North Carolina? was originally published on foxync.com