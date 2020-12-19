Cori Bush To Rely On Her Powerful ‘Lived Experiences’ After Being Nominated To House Judiciary Committee

Newly elected congresswoman Cori Bush was nominated to the House Judiciary Committee on Friday.

Nominees were announced by the House Democratic Steering Committee and confirmed by Judiciary Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York.

“Congresswoman Bush, a civil rights activist and community organizer who has fought for justice on the streets of Ferguson and across the country, will bring first hand experience as the committee tackles systemic racism and criminal justice reform,” Nadler’s announcement read.

Bush will join colleagues Congressman-elect Mondaire Jones, of New York, and Congresswoman-elect Deborah Ross, of North Carolina as the newest committee members.

“I ran for office on the promise of justice. Justice for Black lives. Justice for every community held back by racist systems and oppression,” Bush tweeted on Friday. “St. Louis — we are taking our fight from the Ferguson Frontline to the U.S. House Judiciary Committee.”

Bush is the first Black woman to represent the state of Missouri in Congress and rose to national prominence as a leader in the Ferguson uprisings after the fatal shooting of Mike Brown. She has been hailed as an informal member of “The Squad,” a group of minority women House members who push for progressive reform, away from the old guard political stronghold in Congress.

“Squad” member Rep. Ilhan Omar responded to Bush’s tweet with “Congrats!”

Bush represents a sweeping wave of progressives who aim to use their office as a route of transformative opportunity for the less fortunate and underserved. As a member of the House Judiciary Committee Bush will be among a group of legislators committed to oversee and reform policies at the Department of Justice and Homeland Security, as well as criminal and judicial proceedings, espionage and terrorism.

“I am proud to have been named to a committee with the power to bring about justice for all,” Bush said in a statement obtained by Newsweek. “Every time I step into that committee room, I will bring with me the power of my lived experience. It is a power that comes from the pain of being a survivor of sexual abuse and domestic violence, of having been unhoused, stomped by the police, and forced to live paycheck-to-paycheck.”

“But above all else, I will bring the stories of the people of St. Louis and fight for the change we need in Missouri’s First Congressional District,” she added. “It is on the House Judiciary Committee to affirm the dignity and humanity of Black and brown communities, and I look forward to working with Chairman Nadler and my colleagues on the committee to legislate in defense of Black lives.”

Cori Bush To Rely On Her Powerful 'Lived Experiences' After Being Nominated To House Judiciary Committee was originally published on newsone.com