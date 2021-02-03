CLOSE
So Petty: GOP Seeks Revenge Against Ilhan Omar For Democrats Targeting Marjorie Taylor Greene

After a group of GOP congressmen attempted to throw Rep. Omar under the bus, Dems move forward with the process to oust Rep. Greene from committee assignments.

Black History Month Giphy

On Wednesday House Democrats announced they would take formal steps to remove Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee assignments in response to former routine engagement in violent commentary on social media, and aggressive actions against toward Democratic colleagues.

Rules Committee members are expected to convene on Wednesday, culminating in a resolution vote on Thursday relating to Greene’s assignments, NBC News reports. Greene serves on the Education and Labor Committee as well as the Budget Committee.

The action comes after House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy that the vote would be brought to the House floor if she remained in her committee assignments after 72 hours.

The move comes after Republicans made a concerted effort threatening to counter Greene’s removal by threatening to introduce an amendment to remove Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar from her committee assignments instead, attempting to compare previous statements made by Omar to the false, inflammatory ones Greene has made.

Omar is a member of  the Foreign Affairs Committee and serves alongside Greene on the Education and Budget Committees.

The Minnesota congresswoman is routinely targeted since winning her election in 2018 as one of the first Muslims elected to Congress. She became a larger figure after Trump used numerous rally appearances, as well as his Twitter handle, to make racially coded statements regarding her heritage.

GOP congressional members cite a now deleted 2019 tweet Omar made suggesting the American Israel Public Affairs Committee paid politicians to take a positive stance on Israel.

The statement was referred to as anti-Semitic, but Omar apologized after thanking her  Jewish allies for “educating [her] on the painful history of anti-Semitic tropes.”

It is the latest attack on Black women in Congress over the past two weeks, snowballing after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol where several Republican members of Congress, including Greene, willingly attempted to subvert the Electoral College vote and refused to denounce Trump’s repeated calls for violence.

On Twitter, supporters of Greene falsely compared Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters as a violent conspirator, reframing a past speech where she called for constituents to hold Trump officials accountable.

“Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up. And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere. We’ve got to get the children connected to their parents,” she said during a 2018 speech.

Just last week Greene was publicly named as an aggressor by newly elected Democratic Rep. Cori Bush. Bush announced she would move her office to a different location in order to lessen her chances of harassment. Bush was one of the first voices to condemn the violence at the Capitol and proposed a resolution to expel members of Congress who could be proven as co-conspirators.

Greene is one of the latest radicalized members of Congress elected out of the Trump era. Prior to her election, the Georgia congresswoman compared the Black Lives Matter movement to the KKK, supported QAnon conspiracy theories, and liked social media posts calling for the execution of prominent Democratic leaders. CNN published a running file of Greene’s prior offenses.

Minnesota's Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar had plenty of defenders Tuesday on Twitter after President Donald Trump called on her to resign--despite her apology for a comment that some people said was anti-Semitic.

