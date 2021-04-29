Coronavirus
Durham County To Offer Second Walk-In Vaccination Clinic

Medical office professionals

This Thursday and Friday, April 29-30, the Durham County Department of Public Health (DCoDPH) will open its vaccination clinic for walk-in vaccination hours for all people ages 16 and older. Any person interested in receiving a first-dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccine may visit the DCoDPH vaccination clinic at 414 E. Main Street, Durham, NC 27701 9:00AM-4:00PM on April 29, or 9:00AM-2:00PM on April 30 to be vaccinated. People under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian or must complete a registration form in advance in order to be vaccinated. The choice of vaccine provided to individuals 18 years and older will depend on supply, though Pfizer will be provided for all people under 18. Walk-in vaccinations are available for first doses only.
Anyone wishing to schedule an appointment on these days may still call the DCoDPH appointment scheduling line at (919) 560-HELP (4357) to do so. Appointment times will be honored for these individuals.
Arriving for vaccinations: 
The DCoDPH vaccination clinic is located on the second floor of the Durham County Health and Human Services Building, 414 E. Main St., Durham, NC 27701. Visitors should park in the public parking lot and stop at the outdoor screening station to be screened for COVID-19 before entering the building.
For more information about scheduling vaccine appointments or arriving for walk-in hours, or to complete registration forms in advance, visit the DCoDPH website at DCoPublicHealth.org/COVIDVaccineAppointments.
Durham County To Offer Second Walk-In Vaccination Clinic

