Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

Get Your Shot And Be Entered To Win $1 Million

Click Here To Listen Live

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Vaccine Info From The CDC

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) / Centers for Disease Control

Wake County Public Health encourages everyone ages 12 and older to get a COVID-19 vaccine! It’s It’s free, safe and easier than ever to get a shot. And now, everyone who gets a vaccine between now and August 1 will have their name entered TWICE into a four different drawings for a $1 million dollar prize, or a $125,000 student scholarship. Click here for details. Protect yourself from getting sick or hospitalized from the virus!

Walk-in or make an appointment. There are three vaccines available free of charge: Pfizer-BioNTech (ages 12+) En españolModerna (ages 18+) En español, and Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+) En español

Click the online form below to make an appointment, call our 24-hour vaccine hotline or just scroll down and walk-in to any of our clinics today! Choose your time, location and vaccine brand! MORE DETAILS HERE

 

Woman enjoying summertime at the beach

5 Products To Keep Your Bikini Skin In Shape

5 photos Launch gallery

5 Products To Keep Your Bikini Skin In Shape

Continue reading 5 Products To Keep Your Bikini Skin In Shape

5 Products To Keep Your Bikini Skin In Shape

[caption id="attachment_3391425" align="alignnone" width="724"] Source: LeoPatrizi / Getty[/caption] Whether you're partial to waxing, agree with Amber Rose's belief that the bush is back in style, or find yourself somewhere in between, a smooth and hairless bikini line is non-negotiable. Upon nurturing your bikini line, there is still more work to be done. Achieving and maintaining a baby soft bikini line for the long haul takes consistency and using the right products. For starters, taking the steps to keep your skin moisturized while calming inflammation and redness is key for keeping your bikini line in order. Since discoloration in the bikini area is a common factor for melanin-rich skin, taking the time to exfoliate while using gentle products will go a long way in helping you get the silky-smooth bikini line of your dreams. Of course, adding an oil or serum into the mix is smart to tackle a variety of bikini skincare concerns from ingrown hairs to dry skin. In other words, there are a plethora of products you need that may have not crossed your mind. In the spirit of helping you keep your bikini line in tip-top shape, we're here to give you the full scoop on must-have products to stock up on. From body polishes to aftershave liquids, here are five of the best bikini-centered products to try.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Get Your Shot And Be Entered To Win $1 Million  was originally published on foxync.com

Videos
Latest
Close