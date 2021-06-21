Wake County Public Health encourages everyone ages 12 and older to get a COVID-19 vaccine! It’s It’s free, safe and easier than ever to get a shot. And now, everyone who gets a vaccine between now and August 1 will have their name entered TWICE into a four different drawings for a $1 million dollar prize, or a $125,000 student scholarship. Click here for details. Protect yourself from getting sick or hospitalized from the virus!
Walk-in or make an appointment. There are three vaccines available free of charge: Pfizer-BioNTech (ages 12+) En español, Moderna (ages 18+) En español, and Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+) En español
Click the online form below to make an appointment, call our 24-hour vaccine hotline or just scroll down and walk-in to any of our clinics today! Choose your time, location and vaccine brand! MORE DETAILS HERE
5 Products To Keep Your Bikini Skin In Shape
5 Products To Keep Your Bikini Skin In Shape
1. Tend Skin Liquid Tend Skin Care SolutionSource:Target 1 of 5
2. Veet Aloe Vera Legs & Body Hair Remover Gel CreamSource:Target 2 of 5
3. Raya Calming Mint GelSource:Raya 3 of 5
4. Dove Pomegranate Seeds & Shea Butter Exfoliating Body Polish ScrubSource:Target 4 of 5
5. SheaMoisture Vitamin E & Jojoba Oil Mineral Sunscreen SPF 35Source:Target 5 of 5
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
Get Your Shot And Be Entered To Win $1 Million was originally published on foxync.com