The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program helps families purchase food for children whose access to free or reduced-priced meals at school has been impacted by COVID-19 because students are learning virtually, outside of brick-and-mortar schools. The school year 2020-2021 extension of P-EBT benefits has some changes to meet the USDA requirements. Please review the “Student P-EBT Eligibility and Benefits” sections for more information. MORE DETAILS HERE

In addition to P-EBT for students, North Carolina is expanding the P-EBT program to provide benefits to eligible children under 6 years old who are in households receiving Food and Nutrition Services (FNS). The expansion of this program is an expansion of the ongoing P-EBT benefits for students in an eligible school and in certain circumstances may provide similar benefits back to October 2020 to families with young children and infants who need extra help buying food. Eligibility requirements for this program are based on guidance from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Please review the “P-EBT for Children Under Age 6 Information” for more information.

NC Kids/Students Eligible For Summer P-EBT Will Get $375 was originally published on foxync.com