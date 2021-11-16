K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Interested in helping solve affordable housing issues in Wake County? You can now apply to sit on the newly formed Affordable Housing Committee. The move was approved by Wake County Board of Commissioners, creating a 16-seat committee that will provide feedback, share resources around the Housing Affordability and Community Revitalization Department’s future efforts.

The committee will act as an informational tool to county staff, assist in identifying community partners, share information with key stakeholders and enhance affordable housing efforts.

Wake County is looking for volunteers to represent a vast number of community organizations and perspectives. It will include members from the following industries:

• Affordable housing developers,

• Behavioral health system,

• Local university or college,

• Community advocate with knowledge of housing issues,

• Economic development,

• Faith community,

• Local banking or credit union,

• Hospital systems,

• Health and human services,

• Law enforcement,

• Legal,

• Community members with low-income lived experience,

• NC-507 Continuum of Care,

• Property management, and

• Wake County Public School System.

To learn more about the committee and apply go to wakegov.com/housing. The deadline to submit applications is Dec. 10, 2021.

Committee members will serve a term of two years and meet quarterly. The group is expected to be selected by the end of this year, with the first meeting scheduled in January 2022.

Wake County Accepting Applications for First Affordable Housing Committee was originally published on foxync.com

