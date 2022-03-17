American Legion Hosts Special Event Offering Veterans Benefits Assistance

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Navigating the complex world of veteran services can be overwhelming for many veterans and their families. That’s why the Wake County Veterans Services Office is helping spread the word about the efforts of The Cary American Legion to bring in-person, one-on-one help to the area. Post 67 has organized a special three-day event March 17-19. This free event at the Herbert Young Community Center in Cary will allow veterans or their family members to talk with a representative from the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) to help with:

Filing a new claim with the VA

Checking the status of pending claim

Receiving VA disability ratings

Appealing or finding benefits/resources they may be entitled to

Answering health care benefit questions or eligibility information

Expediting existing claims and appeals

Applying for education or job benefits

Understanding family/caregiver benefits and services

Exploring mental health or suicide prevention

Learning about legal assistance

….and MUCH MORE!!!

The Wake County Veterans Services Office works hard to make sure veterans know about the benefits available to them and strongly encourages ANY veteran or family member to take advantage of this three day event in Cary. The pandemic cancelled many of these events across the county over the past two years, but these “Veterans Experience Action Centers” or VEAC have helped veteran receive millions of dollars in benefits. In past years, the Cary American Legion has had more than 1,000 veterans attend over the three days.

Walk-in Hours:

Veterans do not have to pre-register, they can come at any time during the three day event. Some wait time should be expected. You will see a representative of the Veterans Benefits Administration as long as you are present by the cut-off time.

Thursday, March 17 – 9 am. to 3 p.m.

Friday, March 18 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, March 19 – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where:

Herbert Young Community Center, 101 Wilkinson Avenue, Cary 27513

What to Bring:

All veterans are asked to bring the proper documentation about their case, including their DD 214; all medical records related to their disability, both military and civilian; and dependency documents if new or not already provided to the VA. Those attending are asked to be patient, as wait times could be long. Again, you will see a representative of the Veterans Benefits Administration as long as you are present by the cut-off time.

Coffee, water and snacks will be provided free of charge.

For more information, contact Richard Spyrison at CaryVEAC@gmail.com.

