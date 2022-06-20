Beyoncé Gets Her “Oontz Oontz” On With New Single, “Break My Soul”

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The wait is over, BeyHive!

After announcing the upcoming release of her new album, Renaissance, Beyoncé gave fans a special treat! Queen Bey decided to drop the album’s first single, “Break My Soul,” ahead of its planned midnight release, on Tidal and YouTube. The track samples both Robin S.’s hit 90s single, “Show Me Love,” and Bey’s “Formation” collaborator Big Freedia’s “Explode.” The thumping beats are accompanied by empowering lyrics that we’ve come to love from the Queen. Basically…it’s “oontz oontz” music with a message.

Motivation I’m looking for a new foundation, yeah And I’m on that nеw vibration I’m buildin’ my own foundation, yeah You won’t break my soul (Na, na) You won’t break my soul (No-no, na, na)

If this is any indication of what we can expect from this new album, needless to say… the BeyHive has a good reason to be excited.

Renaissance comes out July 29. Until then, check out the new single above!