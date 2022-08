K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Radio One Raleigh’s Women’s Empowerment 2022 was one to remember! Before the show, J Breezy checked in with the “Original Bad Girl of Comedy,” Luenell, about the event and what she has coming up next. Could she be the next voice of late night? (We hope so!)

Check out our exclusive interview above!

WE2022: Luenell Checks In, Talks Women’s Empowerment and Future Projects was originally published on foxync.com