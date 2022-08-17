Lyric Anderson Stars Alongside Her Mother Tami Roman In New BET Series ‘Haus Of Vicious’

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Destined to be a star, Lyric Anderson has found herself in the hands of Hollywood, acting alongside her mother, actress, and comedian Tami Roman. Known from the 90s as one of the original cast members of the popular MTV reality show, The Real World, and the VH1 hit series Basketball Wives, Roman has a span of over 30 years in the industry. Expanding her resume, she is now taking a seat as the executive producer and the lead actress for the new drama series, Haus of Vicious, set to premiere on August 17, 2022, on BET.

Anderson, who is currently preparing for Law School, decided to take a detour and star in the series as Tia, a woman who holds the keys to destruction as the gatekeeper of all the family secrets. In an exclusive interview with HelloBeautiful, Anderson discussed her breakout role.

“Tia is a bit of a whirlwind. She can come off a bit disoriented, but she is far from it. As the series unfolds, you will see that she comes from a very complicated past and has had to keep many secrets. She is the bearer of many secrets when it comes to the Haus of Vicious and knows that if she were to reveal those secrets, it would destroy them.”

The world has watched Lyric grow up on reality tv (Basketball Wives) from teenager to adult, and like her mother, she has been hard at work perfecting her acting. Taking classes and even hiring a coach, Anderson has been studying and preparing for her big break. The prime-time drama series is sparking attention as the newest show to be added to the BET family. On what to expect from the series, Anderson says, “Haus of Vicious will take viewers on a journey through schemes and scandal; Chantel Vivian (Tami Roman) is a larger-than-life fashion icon. Her husband Kane (Redaric Williams) appears to have the perfect life on the outside, but on the inside, the Haus is falling apart because of Kane’s narcissistic behavior. I think everyone will tune in each week because every episode goes deeper and deeper and keeps you at the edge of your seat. It’s what tv has been missing and to have it on BET is a plus.”

The one-hour drama will feature eight episodes in its first season, all directed by Kim Fields and a team of executive producers, including Roman. On what it was like to work with her mom, Anderson says, “I was very comfortable. As a creative, I have my own high standards for myself, but I really wanted to perform well, and she gave me the space to make my own artistic choices regarding the role, which I really appreciated. She would critique here and there, but overall, I was really in the driver seat to portray Tia as I saw her.”

Catch Lyric Anderson in Haus of Vicious, airing on BET at 8 pm every Wednesday.

Lyric Anderson Stars Alongside Her Mother Tami Roman In New BET Series ‘Haus Of Vicious’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com