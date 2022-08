K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

When I tell you P Valley is MY show, it is my show! So, it was an honor to be able to see J. Alphonse who plays Lil Murda on the show speak at NCCU for their Rock the Lyceum event.

J. Alphonse went to NCCU and is from Greensboro, NC so it is always dope to see a Carolina native doing big things and be able to come back home and link with everyone.

Me, Ashia Skye and Mir.I.Am were able to sit down with him and ask him a few more questions about the show, his character development and more!