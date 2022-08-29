K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Fall is approaching, and that means it’s almost time for boots, cozy sweaters, and, of course, Starbucks’ infamous Pumpkin Spice Lattes. However, it looks like we’re going to be paying a little extra for the fan favorite this year.

CNN Business is reporting that the classic drink (which returns Tuesday, Aug. 30) will see a raise in price. For a grande-sized portion of pumpkin goodness, expect to shell out between $5.49 and $5.95 a cup, depending on location. The 4% increase is right in line with the coffee business’ broader hikes, due to inflation. However, we don’t think Starbucks will be struggling to get customers anytime soon. Starbucks has sold more than 600 million PSLs since the drink’s introduction in 2003 and it remains a fall favorite.

In addition to the PSLs, Starbucks will also bring back its Pumpkin Creme Cold Brew and Apple Crisp Macchiato. They will also introduce the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato, a dairy-free alternative to the original Macchiato.

Prepare to Pay More For Your Pumpkin Spice Latte at Starbucks was originally published on foxync.com