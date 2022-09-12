The Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Brooklyn” To Drop Tomorrow Via SNKRS Crap Shoot

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Virgil Abloh may be gone (Rest In Power, King) but his Off-White creations are still a hot commodity out in these streets, and tomorrow (September 13) hypebeasts will be foaming out the mouth when some limited-edition Off-White Air Force 1’s drop on the dreaded Nike SNKRS app.

HypeBeast is reporting that the bright green colorway to the Off-White Air Force 1’s will be releasing on Tuesday (September 13th) via raffle on the Nike SNKRS app as a way to celebrate the late-great Virgil Abloh’s “Figures of Speech” exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum.

Previously referred to as the “Light Green Spark” colorway, the “Brooklyn” entry in the partnership features a striking all-green look accented by metallic Swooshes. Additional Off-White detailing includes the brand’s classic “AIR” text on the lateral, sneaker information on the medial, and a matching green zip-tie tag.⁠

The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Brooklyn” were also released via “Reservation” on the Nike SNKRS app this past Friday (September 9) for New York City residents but stock was said to be a mere 200 pairs. Needless to say hundreds of thousands of L’s were dished out a few days ago.

No word on how many pairs will be available for tomorrow’s raffle but we already know it probably won’t be more than 100,000. Meanwhile the Air Jordan 1 “Brotherhood” restocks every other day like lives depended on it, but ain’t no one asking for them. Not a damn person!

Good luck to everyone hoping to lock a pair down tomorrow and let us know in the comments section whether or not you’ll be trying your luck come 10am ET.

