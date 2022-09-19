August Alsina Shows Bloody Aftermath Of Alleged Attack By Tory Lanez [PHOTOS]

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

August Alsina says that Tory Lanez left him bloody after he didn’t shake his hand last night in Chicago.The New Orleans singer says that Lanez and his crew attacked him and he was confused about the encounter in a series of Instagram posts showing the bloody aftermath.

“As I’m exiting the building after the show last night, A 4’11 sized leprechaun ran down on me w/ 8 oversized security nigxas, whom I greeted each individually upon their walk up as they tried to press me,” the caption says. “Whole time, I’m one deep. No security. Tory continues to ask w/ a broken ego why I didn’t dap him up, I go on to tell him.. I was a fan of him and didn’t understand him speaking on my business publicly In the past, because I don’t know him or ever met him until last night. So when he spoke it caught me off guard because of his past actions, i assumed he didn’t like me, that’s all. Not to mention, with my history of health & condition just recently overcoming being paralyzed, my doctor directed me not to compromise my health while out on road and shake as less hands as possible due to corona, & monkeypox.”

He then goes on to say that the Canadian rapper hid behind his security and also makes drug allegations.

“Never any disrespectful words were exchanged, so i was a bit confused at how somehow he turnt him self up w/ anger after hitting a blunt laced with cocaine obviously, (i heard the fizzle) and he snuck me when I turned my head to move to the side amongst all his antsy moving and to keep an eye on the endless niggas that was w/ him surrounding me,” August goes on to say. “Which was security and some nigxa with a gun tucked… whom he then proceeded to run behind and hide to run back in the building. There was never a ‘fight’! Simply an Assault. Dude has no real friends, and is on a crash out mission. With that said, I was gone keep it G & not come to the net, but you moving with foul intent feeding falsities to blogs to look for a ‘moment’ cus them moments ain’t happening on stage for u. I will assist you in that, gracefully.”

Later the rapper shared on his Instagram story that he was not near Alsina saying, “I don’t know what everybody talking about,” Lanez said “But I’ve been in the studio …. I’m not into anything negative … I’ve been working on my self … And being a better person.” He ended the message with three smiling faces with halo emojis.

There are many confusing details to this story, we’re sure more will come soon to follow.

