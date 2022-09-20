K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Nas X endures a bevy of criticism and pot shots for all sorts of reasons, but it never seems to rattle him. The Montero star goes back to his days of trolling and sent a number of Christian protestors outside of his concert boxes of pizza that they defiantly refused.

Lil Nas X performed this past Sunday (September 18) in Boston, Mass., and protestors representing Christ’s Forgiveness Ministries showed up outside the venue to show down the artist according to a report from NBC Boston.

Leaning deep into his troll tactics, X instructed his team to send pizzas to the group and film the entire incident, framing it as “good promo” for his brand. Christ’s Forgiveness Ministries also recorded the moment, which highlights that they did indeed not take up X’s pizza offer.

Using his typical comedic flair, X shared via Twitter that he “fell in love” with one of the protestors despite their anti-gay stance.

“[C]an’t stop thinking about the cute homophobic guy [that] was protesting my concert last night. i just know we had a connection. i miss him so much man. i’m nothing without him,” X wrote.

In other news, Lil Nas X showed off the unveiling of a Madame Tussaud’s wax figurine of himself that fans are remarking looks very much like the artist.

—

Photo: Getty

The post Troll Them With Kindness: Lil Nas X Sends Pizza To Holy Roller Protesters Outside Concert appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Troll Them With Kindness: Lil Nas X Sends Pizza To Holy Roller Protesters Outside Concert was originally published on hiphopwired.com