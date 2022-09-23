Grub Plug of The Day: Pepsi Introduces “S’mores Collection”

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Fall is here, a time to partake in Uggs, warm sweaters, and all things Pumpkin Spice. However, Pepsi is offering an alternative for those who would rather not have pumpkin on their tongues.

As Delish reports, the North Carolina-born cola company is offering its “S’mores Collection.” It consists of a trio of Pepsi flavors inspired by everyone’s favorite campfire snack.

Toasty Marshmallow – Pepsi with a marshmallow base and toasted notes for a light campfire taste

– Pepsi with a marshmallow base and toasted notes for a light campfire taste Chocolate – Pepsi infused with cocoa and light hints of vanilla

– Pepsi infused with cocoa and light hints of vanilla Graham Cracker – Pepsi with infusions of honey and cinnamon

These flavors will be available as a limited-edition set with 7.5oz mini cans. You can try them separately, or you can mix them together for the full s’mores effect. In a statement, Pepsi’s Chief Marketing Officer Todd Kaplan says, “S’mores is one of the most unapologetically delicious treats that everyone likes to enjoy in a different way…This newest drop allows fans to construct their own s’mores to their liking – with the perfect amounts of graham, marshmallow, and chocolate – in a deliciously indulgent drink without any of the mess. We can’t wait for fans to try it.”

Pepsi is also giving fans a chance to win some cans by following @Pepsi on Twitter and Instagram and sharing an image or description of how you “s’more” with the hashtags #PepsiSmores and #Sweepstakes.

