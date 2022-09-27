Love Is Blind Now Casting In Charlotte + 3 More Cities! [Apply Here]

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

North Carolinians! If you’re open to this new twist on blind dating then here’s your opportunity to find the possible love of your life! The Netflix hit dating show ‘Love is Blind’ is now casting for its upcoming seasons and the cities include; Washington, D.C., Charlotte, N.C., Tampa, Florida and Detroit, Michigan. You must be 21 or older, a U.S. citizen and ready to fall in love!

Of course, with this being Reality TV there is always drama, especially when putting your heart on the line to find love but after such a high from ‘Love is Blind’ season one’s surviving couples; Lauren & Cam Hamilton and Amber & Matt Barnett, then season 2’s two surviving couples, Jarrette & Iyanna and Nick & Danielle, things seemed to be on the up at the end of their seasons. Unfortunately, both of the season 2 couples divorced in August 2022, leaving The Barnett and The Hamiltons as the only two ‘Love is Blind’ marriages still standing.

Check out the trailer from season 2 below, if you’re not sure what you’ll be getting yourself into and we wish you nothing but luck on your journey in love!

