HomeAyeeedubb

Morray Talks New Single and New Album

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Morray stopped by the studio to talk about his new single, “Letter To Myself” and receiving a plaque for his hit “Quicksand” going platinum!

He also talked about his relationship with J. Cole and who he would co-sign from Fayetteville, the same way J. Cole did for him.

Check out the full interview

interviews , K975 Interviews , Morray , New Music

Engaging Black America
Close