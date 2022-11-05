J. Prince And Drake Eulogize Takeoff In Separate Statements

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The culture is still feeling the tragic loss of Takeoff. Drake and J. Prince have eulogized the fallen rapper in separate statements.

Prince, the Rap-A-Lot Records mogul, has publicly spoken about the Migos MC and shared his condolences regarding his passing. “The Prince family would like to send our condolences to the family and friends of a beautiful soul,” he wrote. “To Houstonians and families around the world, this one breaks my heart because Takeoff was a brother, a son, a role model, and God loving human being.”

As one of Houston’s most influential personalities, he took issue with this happening on his home turf. “This shouldn’t have happened. This shouldn’t have ever happened in our city,” he continued. “This shouldn’t have been recorded, and this damn sure shouldn’t be circulating across social media for family, friends and fans to see. As I write this I’m angry about the lack of love and respect we have for one another as a race which keeps bringing us back to the same tragic place of Black on Black killing.”

Takeoff and Quavo were spotted hanging with his son earlier that day so J. Prince made sure to clear the rumors up as well. “They say satan is the author of confusion and right now there are a lot of lies and false narratives being spread by media whores,” he wrote. “I consider myself a man that’s quick to listen and slow to speak, therefore to whomever is responsible for putting that bullet in my little nephews head, let it be known that you can’t hide behind me, beside me or anywhere near me because I don’t tolerate dumb shit.”

Drake also took the time out to honor and eulogize his friend and “Versace” collaborator on his most recent episode of Table For One on SiriusXM. “Before I get into the pleasantries, I’d just like to send our deepest condolences from the family to the entire QC, to our brother Quavo, to our brother Offset, to the friends and loved ones of the legendary, unprecedented Takeoff—a guy that I knew for a long, long time” he opened. “And from there, you know, we formed a brotherhood. I always talk about the fact that this was one family. My friends in the music industry are not friends, they’re family. So, our deepest condolences—tragic loss for all of us and, you know, a dark cloud over this business that we love so much.”

You can listen to Drake’s full statement below.

