DJ Khaled Lists His Sneaker Kingdom On Airbnb!

Major key alert!

Following his latest ventures assembling the biggest names in music for his #1 album God Did (which was just nominated for six Grammys) and revealing his newest Jordan Brand “We The Best” collaboration, DJ Khaled is putting all his passion into another one: Airbnb Host.

A self-proclaimed “sneakerhead from birth,” DJ Khaled has come a long way from sliding mixtapes into unsuspecting customer sneaker pickups. Now, the larger-than-life hip hop mogul is inviting fans to cop an exclusive stay inside a recreation of his legendary sneaker closet, bookable on Airbnb.

“Sneakers are an essential part of hip hop culture and collecting them is an art – just like creating music,” said DJ Khaled. ”We bring the same passion and energy to the shoe game as we do the studio. That’s why we’re excited to share our sneaker kingdom with fans and give them a chance to walk in our shoes, literally.”

Of course it’s all going down in none other than the 305. After all, DJ Khaled has called Miami home for the last 30 years and the city is a (major) key inspiration for his chart-topping anthems, lavish outfits, and grandiose personality.

ABOUT THE STAY:

DJ Khaled is letting fans take over his illustrious sneaker closet for two, one-night stays occurring on December 5 and 6 for two guests each at only $11 a night – a nod to his shoe size. Guests will have an opportunity to live and breathe Miami the same epic way DJ Khaled does, including:

An exclusive pair of We The Best Air Jordan 5s

A handwritten welcome note from DJ Khaled upon arrival

The keys to the ultimate sneaker kingdom, sleeping amid hundreds of pairs including DJ Khaled ’s most prized kicks, including the Jordan 3 “Grateful” and Jordan 8 “Oregon PEs”

An outdoor lounge to kick back and soak in the Miami vibes after a dip in the pool

A chance to enjoy some of DJ Khaled ’s favorite spots in Miami, like a catered dinner from his restaurant The Licking – Miami Gardens

The Licking – Miami Gardens A private shopping session at Miami’s premiere sneaker store 305 Kicks , and more

HOW TO BOOK:

Sneakerheads and music fans can request to book these stays beginning Tuesday, November 29 at 1 p.m. ET at airbnb.com/wethebest. Guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Miami.

Shout out to DJ Khaled for his latest accomplishments and for providing this dope opportunity!

DJ Khaled Lists His Sneaker Kingdom On Airbnb! was originally published on globalgrind.com