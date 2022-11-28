Adidas Looking Into Complaints That Kanye West Was Showing Porn To His Employees

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

AntisemYe, also known as Kanye West, is touring the country in his USA flag puffer coat, trying to convince people to waste a vote on him for POTUS. adidas, the former distributor of his YEEZY brand, is conducting an investigation into his toxic workplace behavior.

Spotted on the Huffington Post, Adidas is looking into Kanye West’s behavior while running the YEEZY/Adidas brand after a scathing Rolling Stone report where former employees detailed some cringe shenanigans that went down at the company.

“It is currently not clear whether the accusations made in an anonymous letter are true,” Adidas said in a statement.

“However, we take these allegations very seriously and have taken the decision to launch an independent investigation of the matter immediately to address the allegations.”

In the report, Rolling Stone spoke with more than two dozen former employees who accused Kanye West of disturbing workplace behavior that they say Adidas leadership has not adequately addressed.

One complaint that is raising eyebrows is the Ultra Conservative Christian Ye indulging in “intimidating and sexualized behavior” with the staff, in particular the women.

The former employees claim that West showed porn during staff meetings and explicit video and photos of his now ex-wife and mother of his children Kim Kardashian to “prospective and existing team members.”

Per the Huffington Post report, several former high-ranking employees sent a letter to Adidas on Tuesday, Nov. 22, demanding action from Adidas leadership.

adidas severed ties with Kanye West in October after multiple incidents continued to push hate speech on his social channels. The company will continue to sell his YEEZY sneaker designs.

In Other Kanye West News

West is making headlines for linking up with known white supremacist political commentator Nick Fuentes and heading to Mar-A-Lago to have dinner with the orange menace, Donald Trump.

The rapper who will be running for President of the United States asked Trump to be his Vice President, which did not sit well with the former president.

Trump did acknowledge meeting West, “who just happens to be Black,” Trump’s words, not ours, and labeled the meeting a “total waste of time” while trying to convince us he has no idea who Nick Fuentes is.

We don’t believe you at all, Donald Trump.

—

Photo: Jonathan Leibson / Getty

