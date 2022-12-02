Cordae “Feel It In The Air,” Metro Boomin & Future “Superhero” & More | Daily Visuals 12.2.22

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

While Cordae continuously proves to be one of the best young lyricists in the game today, heads keep on sleeping on the man’s skills, but today he continues to prove that he’s that dude.

Coming through with the visuals to “Feel It In The Air,” Cordae takes it back to his old stomping grounds and kicks it with his day-one’s while spitting flames to the classic Beanie Sigel instrumental. Beans would be proud.

Elsewhere Metro Boomin brings the heat of his own and in his clip to the Future assisted “Superhero,” MB gets his Matrix moves on while the Toxic King proudly rocks his crown.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Suga Free featuring Lady Ru, Babyface Ray, and more.

CORDAE – “FEEL IT IN THE AIR”

METRO BOOMIN & FUTURE – “SUPERHERO”

SUGA FREE FT. LADY RU – “STAY ON YA TOES”

38 SPESH & HARRY FRAUD FT. STOVE GOD COOKS – “SPESHAL”

BABYFACE RAY – “CRAZY WORLD”

POPCAAN FT. TONI-ANN SINGH – “NEXT TO ME”

YUNGEEN ACE FT. EST GEE – “GANG NEM”

TINK – “SWITCH”

