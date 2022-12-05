Dave East “Gangstarr (EASTMIX),” iyla & Benny The Butcher “Lost Me” & More | Daily Visuals 12.5.22

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Looks like no matter how famous he gets or how much paper he stacks, Dave East still refuses to pay to ride the subway in New York City. We’re not even mad at that either.

Proving that he’d rather get a summons than pay $2.75 to the MTA in his visuals to “Gangstarr (EASTMIX),” the Harlem rapper and his crew hop the turnstile at a train station and get on the D train to twist some joints and drop some bars because we all know that old habits die hard.

On a softer note, iyla is out to prove she’s one of the game’s best singers today and in her Benny The Butcher assisted clip to “Lost Me,” she poses up a storm in different outfits before The Butcher adds some edge to the track.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Icewear Vezzo featuring Jeezy, OMB Peezy, and more.

DAVE EAST – “GANGSTARR (EASTMIX)”

IYLA & BENNY THE BUTCHER – “LOST ME”

ICEWEAR VEZZO FT. JEEZY – “ONE TIME”

OMB PEEZY – “HOME AIN’T NO HOME”

BABY SMOOVE – “TYLER PERRY”

FIJIMACINTOSH FT. TRIPPIE REDD – “FENTANYL”

PEEWEE LONGWAY – “FUCCED UP”

KENNY MASON – “SHELL”

