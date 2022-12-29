No One Better: Why Quentin Might Be The Most Important Character In The Best Man Trilogy

Peacock‘s new limited series The Best Man: The Final Chapters released last week (December 22) and fans have not been able to stop talking about it. The Best Man debuted in theaters in 1999 and its sequel came 14 years later in 2013. With there being such a time gap between The Best Man Holiday and this new series, a lot of fans had their reservations on how Malcolm D. Lee would bridge the storylines of the characters after nine years. If the early feedback is any indication, Lee did it seamlessly. Viewers have praised the show for its realistic approaches to addressing the challenges of marriage, parenting, health, romance, work and identity as they revisit and redefine their friendships. Fans were also very pleased to see that the whole cast returned. The chemistry between all of them was undeniable. Another thing that was undeniable amongst those watching was the genius of the character Quentin Spivey (Terrence Howard). Whether it be the first movie, its sequel or the limited series, Howard shines. He shined so much that some fans are now crowning him as the best/most important character in the trilogy. Here’s a thread why:

Q read Harper’s book just like everyone else (except Lance at the moment). He held on to the secret Harper was keeping from Lance (Morris Chestnut) but made sure to let him know that he know every chance he got. He also reminded Harper (Taye Diggs) that he was in a relationship in the midst of him trying to hook up with Jordan. Another thing Quentin did was call Lance out on his hypocrisy when it came to Mia (Monica Calhoun) and emphasized the importance of karma.

Quentin made Harper feel better about the fiasco that happened with Lance earlier in the day and the uncertainties of his marriage. Additionally, Quentin showed exactly how much of a real one he was when offered Harper money, knowing that he was struggling financially.

Instead of letting Murch (Harold Perrineau) give his phone to his wife Candice (Regina Hall) and risk blowing up his situation, Q decided this would be a better option. Lmao

No matter how many choice words Q might’ve had for Harper, he knew that letting Lance throw him off the ledge would be a mistake for all parties involved. No matter how he feels personally about someone or something, he always wants the right decision to be made for everyone in the long run.

Quentin’s maturity is on full display here…(kind of. Lol) He comes to the realization that Shelby (Melissa De Sousa) is the one for him. Despite all of the BS they’ve previously put each other through, he understood that it was one of the reasons he loved her and that no one else could make him feel the way she did. He shows a level of vulnerability we hadn’t necessarily seen from his character to this point. It continues throughout different moments in the series.

This is one of the funniest scenes in the entire eight episode series. There’s no reason that this serious of a moment was this funny. His comedic relief/timing is unmatched.

