HomeAyeeedubb

Remember That Pink Sauce? You Can Now Get It At Walmart

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

 

In this photo illustration a TikTok logo seen displayed on a...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

I don’t know if I should be proud or disgusted, but remember the pink sauce that went viral on TikTok for it being…well…pink?

But also going viral for exploding bottles, different colors of pink between bottles, not being FDA approved, not really knowing the ingredients, it not really tasting like anything, do I need to keep going?

Well, it seems like Chef Pii whose real name is Veronica Shaw, got her business and recipe together because the Pink Sauce can now be found in Walmarts across the country.

Would you try this pink sauce now that it is in stores?

Engaging Black America
Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2023
Close