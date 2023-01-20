Lil Kim To Headline Harlem Festival Of Culture Concert At The Apollo

The Harlem Festival of Culture has released the details of their highly anticipated kickoff concert at the Apollo Theater with Lil Kim as the headliner.

On Thursday (Jan. 19), the festival board announced the details for “The Jump-Off With Lil Kim and Friends” concert. The show is slated to take place at the world-famous Apollo Theater Thursday, Jan. 26 coinciding with the legendary institution’s 89th anniversary. The event (named after one of her hit singles) will be Lil Kim’s first time as a headliner at The Apollo.

The bill will also feature Grammy Award-winning artist Ashanti, along with Remy Ma and Fivio Foreign, with more guests set to be announced later. “It’s going to be a night to remember to help kick off the Harlem Festival of Culture’s road to the Festival with some of my special friends,” the “Magic Stick” rapper said in the press release. “Apollo was like my backyard and I played there so much and every time it was always love. The crowd is always amazing!”

The concert is also the first event to launch HFC’s partnership with The Apollo in advance of the venue hosting Festival events this coming July. “We are thrilled to be in support of the Harlem Festival of Culture, this is a moment that will not only celebrate our Culture but provide a time to engage our beloved Harlem Community and all that it has provided to Global Culture,” said Kamilah Forbes, Executive Producer at The Apollo in the press release.

INFINITI was also announced as a presenter of the concert. “INFINITI is proud to celebrate the commencement of the Harlem Festival of Culture at the Apollo during what is sure to be a memorable evening,” Group Vice President at INFINITI Americas, Craig Keeys said. The Harlem Festival of Culture was created in April 2022 to capture the vibrant spirit of Harlem, and to build upon the energy and creativity that was expressed in the iconic Harlem Cultural Festival that took place in 1969.

That festival, regarded as a landmark moment in Black History, was reintroduced through the Academy-Award-winning documentary Summer of Soul (…Or When the Revolution Could Not be Televised) produced by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson of The Roots. Since its inception, the Harlem Festival of Culture has welcomed partners such as AMC Networks and ALL ARTS, and seminal artists such as New Edition’s Michael Bivins and Wyclef Jean on its boards.

