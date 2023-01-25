Watch: Kyla Pratt Channels Her Penny Proud Character Ahead Of Season 2 “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” Release

Season 2 of Disney’s “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” returns next month. Actress Kyla Pratt taps into her Penny Proud persona on the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. tribute episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” Check out a clip from her appearance on the talk show and watch the adored revival series Season 2 trailer inside.

Host Jennifer Hudson aired her beautiful tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” Jan. 16, where she talked about his bravery and sacrifice. She also shared the role Aretha Franklin and Stevie Wonder played in the Civil Rights Movement. Hudson invited today’s talents like comedian Jay Pharaoh and Pratt on the show to discuss their latest projects and do some of their best impressions of other legendary Black talent.

Pratt does her best Penny Proud rendition from her hit animated show, “The Proud Family.” In the 2-minute clip, Pratt reenacts her highly requested Penny line saying, “I’m Penny Proud. I’m cute and I’m loud and I got it going on.” Hudson blurts out a joyful “Yay!” as audience members applaud and cheer.

Check out a clip from “The Jennifer Hudson Show” below:

“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” revival picks up the story of its central character, Penny Proud, and her iconic family: parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and grandmother Suga Mama (and Puff!). By Penny’s side is her loyal crew: Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez, Zoey Howzer, Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins and Michael Collins. Building off the standout success of the series’ debut, season two of “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” continues to tell entertaining and laugh out-loud stories, while highlighting culturally specific experiences of the Black community and addressing universal topics. Various storylines this season include self-worth, interracial dating and Juneteenth.

The Season 2 trailer shows Penny still trying to find her way in school, handling her emotions with boys, friends and her crazy and chaotic Proud Family.

Season 2 of “The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder” will be available to stream Feb. 1 on Disney Plus.

Watch the Season 2 trailer below:

