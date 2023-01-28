NC Man Who Threatened To Bomb US Capitol Pleads Guilty

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

A North Carolina man who threatened to set off a bomb at the US Capitol pleaded guilty on Friday, January 27th.

This week, a Glover, North Carolina man who wreaked havoc on Capitol Hill with bomb threats plead guilty to a charge of threatening to use an explosive.

Last August, Floyd Ray Roseberry drove his pickup truck on the sidewalk of the Library of Congress and proceeded to announce to everyone in the vicinity that he had a bomb. When police arrived on the scene, he also threatened them, aired out his grievances with the US Government, and live streamed the entire ordeal on his Facebook profile.

After the area was evacuated and there was a five hour standoff, Roseberry eventually surrendered. Police did not find a bomb on the scene, but they did report that they found bomb-making materials.

On Friday, January 27th, Roseberry plead guilty to his federal charge, and faces up to 10 years in prison. Washington courts will sentence him in June of 2023.

