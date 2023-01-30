HomeAyeeedubb

Paper Route Jay Fizzle Talks Young Dolph, Donafizzo Album, and Being Toxic

Ayeeedubb interviews

Source: Quan Vuitton / @quanvuitton

Big shout out to Jay Fizzle of Paper Route coming up to the studio to chat with me!

We talked about Young Dolph, who is actually his cousin. We also talked about the success of his latest album, and we dig deeper on how toxic he is and he’s proud of it!

Check out the full interview below!

 

 

