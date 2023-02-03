A Chat With Saint Aubyn and Jovan E’Sean of NC Theater’s “Dreamgirls”

n this new interview, Ayeeedubb talks with Saint Aubyn and Jovan D’Sean, stars of the NC Theater’s production of DREAMGIRLS, heading to the Raleigh Memorial Auditorium at Duke Energy Center for The Performing Arts on February 7- 12. You can grab your tickets HERE.

SAINT AUBYN (playing James “Thunder” Early) is an artist who strives to entertain his audiences with hopes that they leave each and every performance feeling fulfilled. He previously appeared on Broadway in Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations (which earned him a GRAMMY nomination), Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and in regional/touring productions of Smokey Joe’s Cafe (20th Anniversary Tour) and Dreamgirls (with Gallery Players) Film/Television credits include Bojangles, Admissions, and being Co-Host of the Salute THEM Awards with Loni Love and Yo-Yo. He has also shared the stage with Miss Patti Labelle! Instagram: @iamsaintaubyn

JOVAN D’SEAN (playing C.C. White) has previously appeared in Universal’s Bros, as well as Off-Broadway productions of Maury Yeston’s “Anything Can Happen in the Theater” (with York Theatre Company) & The Secret Life of Bees (with Atlantic Theatre Company). The Pace University MT alum also appeared in the regional production of Hairspray (with Laguna Playhouse). Jovan gives all his love and gratitude to God, his family and friends, Berenabas, & CLA Partners, and Take 3 Talent! This one’s for you, Grandpa. Instagram: @jovanesean