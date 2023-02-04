Quavo Will Honor Takeoff With Performance At 2023 Grammy Awards

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Quavo will perform at the 2023 Grammy awards for a special tribute to Takeoff.

Quavo will honor his late nephew and Migos group mate, Takeoff, at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards this year. On Sunday night, the rapper plans to take the stage and perform his Takeoff tribute track, titled “Without You”. On February 1st, the Recording Academy announced that Takeoff is one of three late artists that will be honored at this year’s ceremony. The Maverick City Music Choir will assist Quavo during the performance. Kacey Musgraves, Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood, and Bonnie Raitt will handle the tributes for the other artists.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023 at 7:00pm. Check out more about the 2023 Grammys here.

“Whаt wоuld І dо wіthоut уоu

Теаrѕ rоllіn’ dоwn mу еуеѕ

Whаt wоuld І dо wіthоut уоu

І јuѕt ѕееn аn аngеl flу

Whаt wоuld І dо wіthоut уоu

Теll mе І’ll bе fіnе, оh, whу

Whаt wоuld І dо wіthоut уоu

Іf уоu hеаr mе ѕау уоu lіе, уоu а lіе, уоu а lіе

Yоu hеаr mе ѕау уоu lіе, уоu а lіе, уоu а lіе”

