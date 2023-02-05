2023 Grammys To Celebrate 50 Years Of Hip Hop With Performances From Icons

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The 2023 Grammy Awards will honor Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary with a special celebration tribute featuring some of the genre’s most iconic artists.

On Sunday, Feb. 5, The Grammy Awards will be celebrating Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary. In a special segment hosted by LL Cool J, some of Hip Hop’s most legendary figures will make appearances. The star-studded lineup includes performances by Busta Rhymes, Missy Elliott, DJ Jazzy Jeff, De La Soul, DJ Drama, Big Boi, Future, GloRilla, Ice-T, Nelly, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, The Lox, Method Man, Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Mele Mel & Scorpio/Ethiopian King, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Salt-N-Pepa and Spinderella, Rahiem, Too $hort, Rakim, RUN-DMC, Scarface, and Swizz Beatz. Questlove from the Legendary Roots Crew will serve as the music director and producer, while Black Thought handles the narration duties.

In a statement, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said “For five decades, hip-hop has not only been a defining force in music, but a major influence on our culture. Its contributions to art, fashion, sport, politics, and society cannot be overstated. I’m so proud that we are honoring it in such a spectacular way on the Grammy stage. It is just the beginning of our yearlong celebration of this essential genre of music.”

The 65th Annual Grammy awards will air on Sunday night, February 5th at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. It will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

