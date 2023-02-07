HomeEntertainment News

Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue Released Early After Serving Time for PPP Fraud

Pretty Ricky rapper, Baby Blue, has been released from prison after being convicted of PPP Fraud back in August of 2021.

The rapper was sentenced to 20 months originally at Coleman prison, after being found guilty of illegally obtaining $24 million in pandemic money. He was released early under the First Step Act after only serving 12 months. He surrendered to police in Feb. 2022.

Pretty Ricky continued to tour while Blue was locked up, and now that he’s out, he will likely rejoin the group on the road.

Take a look below at Blue being greeted after being released by Pretty Ricky members, Spectacular and Pleasure P.

