Even though her star is rising GloRilla is still living in the moment. She recently met Beyoncé and it was a fangirl moment of the ages.

As spotted on Madame Noire the Memphis, Tennessee native attended the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. Throughout the evening she was seen meeting and greeting her peers and idols for the first time. In a chance occasion she met Queen B and it was clear any of her ego was immediately dropped. The two quickly hugged and Glo told her “I love you so much.” She videotaped the brief interaction with her phone and posted the clip to her social media channels. “I met Beyoncé bye !!!!!!! My life is COMPLETE” her caption read.

Obviously meeting the legendary songstress was a big deal to her. She later went on Facebook to further express her excitement regarding the chance meeting. “I’m finna get my 15 second conversation with Beyoncé tatted !!!!!!ahhhhhhh I’m still not over it” she wrote. She also changed her profile picture to a photo of the two ladies.

Gushing over Beyoncé should not be a surprise to Glo’s core fanbase. In the past she has made it clear the Destiny’s Child member would be a dream collaboration for her. “There’s a lot of people I want to do songs with that I’m a fan of,” she said in an interview with Grammy.com. “But my top two that I’m extremely obsessed with is Beyoncé and Chief Keef. I want to work with Drake and Lil Wayne, too.”

You can view the meet up below.

Photo:

The post GloRilla Fangirled Hard When She Met Beyoncé appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

GloRilla Fangirled Hard When She Met Beyoncé was originally published on hiphopwired.com