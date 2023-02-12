Raleigh Rent Prices Are The Fastest Rising In the Nation This Year

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Raleigh rent prices are experiencing the fastest growth in all of the U.S.

According to national real estate brokerage Redfin, the price of renting a home in Raleigh, North Carolina grew at a faster rate than any other metropolitan area in the United States in 2023. While nationwide rental rates have slowed to 2.4%, Raleigh asking rents rose at a rate of 22.5%.

As of January 2023, the median asking rental rate in the Raleigh region is $2,119, according to Redfin.

According to WRAL’s TechWire, rent asking prices continue to rise due to increasing demand.

“Raleigh continues to attract new residents, and the demand for housing is outpacing the region’s supply. Thus, the cost of living increases.

That rising cost is what Redfin is tracking, in the rental price that property owners are asking for when listing a rental as available. The analysis tracks median asking rent among the 50 most populous metropolitan areas in the nation, for which data was available.”

