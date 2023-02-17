HomeNew Music

New Music Friday: New Releases from Big Scarr, Metro Boomin, P!NK, SleazyWorld Go & More

It’s New Music Friday, and the day is met with lots of new releases from some of your favorite singers, rappers, and producers. Take a look below to see what dropped today.

 

Big Scarr – The Secret Weapon

 

 

Metro Boomin – HEROES & VILLAINS (Villains Version)

SleazyWorld Go – Where The Shooters Be 2

TyFontaine – The Revive (The Ascension 2 Prelude)  

P!NK — TRUSTFALL

