Latto Says Beefing With Nicki Minaj Was “Disappointing”

Last year, Latto found herself in the crosshairs of Nicki Minaj after the Barbz complained about her song being excluded from a specific category in the Grammy’s and took out her frustration on the “Big Energy” rapper during a Twitter rant.

Looking back at the unforeseen and unexpected conflict, Latto told Billboard during an interview that the entire situation was “disappointing” as she was a fan of Nicki Minaj since before she even got in the game herself. The drama unfolded after Nicki took to Twitter to complain that her hit song “Super Freaky Girl” should’ve been up for a Grammy in the “Rap” category instead of being moved over to “Pop.” Taking to Twitter, Nicki stated that “If [‘Super Freaky Girl’] has 2B moved out RAP then so does Big Energy!”

Afterwards, Latto spoke to Nicki and even posted their phone conversation on social media, which led to a bitter back-and-forth between the two ladies on social media for everyone to witness. Needless to say, it was an emotionally taxing series of events for the one-time Nicki Minaj supporter. Ultimately, it was all for nothing as Nicki’s “Super Freaky Girl” didn’t even get a Grammy nod, while Latto’s “Big Energy” got a nod in the “Best Melodic Rap Performance” category. Ultimately, Latto lost out to Future’s “Wait For U” which featured Drake and Tems.

Still, the entire situation left its mark on Latto who said, “It’s difficult navigating through situations like that because there’s a disconnect. I will look at myself as a fan of someone and they will view [me] in a whole different light,” Latto explained. “It’s disappointing. You just got to take it to the chin and keep pushing.”

Ain’t nothing else she could do but keep it pushing at this point regardless if Nicki Minaj feels that Latto is an “entitled Karen” as she so eloquently put. Though we’d love to see these two women bury the hatchet at some point, we’re not sure it’ll be happening anytime soon as Latto once referred to Nicki as a “super freaky grandma” and even addressed Nicki’s husband’s controversial history as a sexual predator.

Latto might be the only person alive to consider Nicki Minaj a “grandma” because the Queens rapper is still vibrant on many levels. Just sayin.’

What do y’all think of the Latto and Nicki Minaj situation? Let us know in the comments section below.

