According to TMZ, the sister of Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (Shalonda Mixon) is a suspect in a shooting that took place Monday night near Joe’s home in southeast Cincinnati.
According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, there was a report of a minor being shot on Ayers Road in Anderson Township around 8:30pm. The juveniles were reportedly playing a game outside and came under fire with 11 rounds. One juvenile was reportedly hit with in the foot and taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.
A black Honda was said to leave Mixon’s home and pulled over. In the car was 34-year-old man named Lamonte Brewer and Shalonda Mixon, both have been id’ed as suspects in the shooting.
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- Shawn Kemp Former NBA Star Arrested At Tacoma Mall For Drive-By Shooting
- New Fed Charges For Bishop Lamor Whitehead’s ‘Fabricated Bank Records.’
- Sister of Bengals Running Back Joe Mixon is a Suspect in Shooting
- No More Turning Right On Red Light In Downtown Raleigh
- New Rules For Raleigh’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade
- Report: Former NBA Star Shawn Kemp Connected in Shooting
- Radio To Running Things: Cathy Hughes Visits ‘Questlove Supreme’ To Talk Career Highlights
- A Chat With North Carolina’s Office for Historically Underutilized Businesses
- Mary J. Blige & Pepsi Announce Second Annual Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit
- Former Lakers, Pau Gasol Gets A Surprise From Vanessa Bryant
Sister of Bengals Running Back Joe Mixon is a Suspect in Shooting was originally published on rnbcincy.com
-
Bobby Brown Gives Rickey Smiley Advice On Coping After Suffering Personal Loss
-
5 Year- Old Students Get Caught Having Sex In School Bathroom
-
Black Colorado Ranchers Arrested After Claims They Are Targets Of A Racist ‘Reign of Terror’
-
J. Cole, Drake, Usher & More Are Coming to 2023 Dreamville Festival
-
Nike is Sticking By Ja Morant Following Gun Controversy
-
Lil Mosey Acquitted On Rape Charges in Washington State
-
Surprise Box Office Hit "Cocaine Bear" Has a Real-Life NC Connection
-
T.I. & The Game Have a Standoff with LAPD at Club