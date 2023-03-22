Raphael Saadiq took to Instagram today to tease what appears to be a 2023 Tony! Toni! Toné! reunion tour!
The post on Saadiq’s official IG account shows a picture of Saadiq, D’wayne Wiggins and Timothy Christian Riley all sitting on a stool. On the top and bottom there are the words ‘Raphael Saadiq Revisits Tony Toni Toné’, and also ‘Just Me And You Tour 2023’.
Saadiq’s caption simply reads ‘Just Me And You Tour 2023’.
Raphael Saadiq Teases 2023 Tony! Toni! Toné! Tour On IG was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
Tekashi 6ix9ine Hospitalized After Brutal Attack in South Florida Gym
-
5 Year- Old Students Get Caught Having Sex In School Bathroom
-
Okay, Let's Talk About THAT Chloe Bailey/Damson Idris Scene In SWARM
-
Former Lakers, Pau Gasol Gets A Surprise From Vanessa Bryant
-
Surveillance Video Of Shooting That Killed Meek Mill's Artist Dex Osama Released (WATCH)
-
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® Paints Raleigh Pink & Green for Mid-Atlantic Regional Conference
-
Here’s The No. 1 Ex Nick Cannon Wishes He Had a Baby With
-
Nicki Minaj Goes At Cardi B Fans Over Photoshop Claims