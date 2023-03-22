Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® Paints Raleigh Pink & Green for Mid-Atlantic Regional Conference

Raleigh is preparing to see a lot of pink and green this weekend, as the ladies of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® take over the city for their 70th Mid-Atlantic Region Conference.

K975’s Brian Dawson was joined in the studio by Nadine Vargas Stewart, who serves as the Regional Director for the sorority’s Mid-Atlantic Region, representing the 130 undergraduate and graduate chapters in the state of North Carolina and the Commonwealth of Virginia.

More than 5200 members of the Mid-Atlantic Region will make their way to the capital city for the four-day conference from March 23-26 at the Raleigh Convention Center.

While the majority of the conference will be for members of AKA, the organization will host a public meeting on Thursday, March 23 at 7 pm. The meeting, which is free and open to the public, will honor local and national leaders who have made significant contributions to many of the organization’s program initiatives. Those initiatives include social justice, economic wealth, and community upliftment, among others.

In addition, AKA members will be participating in community service and other activities that will remind all of the foundations of their century-old organization: sisterhood, scholarship, and service.

Check out the full interview with Mid-Atlantic Regional Director Nadine Vargas Stewart above!