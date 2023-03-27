The Army Pulls Advertising Campaign Featuring Jonathan Majors After Arrest

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Jonathan Majors’ week is off to a very bad start. The Army has pulled its advertising campaign featuring the actor.

As per NBC News, the United States Army has decided to withdraw its efforts to encourage individuals to sign up for the service. Recently they launched a series of spots starring the Creed III talent with hopes of attracting more of the Gen Z community.

But on Saturday, March 25 the Santa Barbara County, Calif. native was arrested on assault charges stemming from a domestic dispute. Representatives from the New York City Police report that a 30-year-old woman “sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition”.

Laura DeFrancisco, a spokesperson for the Army Enterprise Marketing Office, has responded to Majors’ legal issues in a formal statement to The Army Times.

“The U.S. Army is aware of the arrest of Jonathan Majors and we are deeply concerned by the allegations surrounding his arrest,” DeFrancisco stated. “While Mr. Majors is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete.”

Jonathan Majors’ criminal defense lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, also provided a statement saying her client is not guilty of the charges.

“We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently”.

The actor has yet to comment on the matter.

