Kiana Lede Teaches Us How To Get Over Jealousy, New Song w/ Ella Mai

Published on April 13, 2023

2022 Salesforce Black Business Block Party

The RnB Girlies are back! Kiana Lede is back with a new song with Ella Mai called “Jealous” and it is too good!

I got to talk to her about her new song and she also gave some advice on how to not be jealous, because we love a girly talk moment. <3

Check out the full interview below and be on the look out for her new album coming this June!

