Save Some Coin With These “Tax Day” Freebies!

As you know, today (Apr. 18) is the deadline to file your tax return or tax extension. So, if you haven’t done so already, you may want to jump on that before you get hit with those penalties.

To make the day less stressful, a handful of businesses are offering promotions at participating locations. Of course, you definitely want to double-check to see if the locations near you are carrying the deal.

Here are some Tax Day offers, courtesy of WRAL.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Offering $10 off a $40 food purchase on April 18, 2023, using the promo code 10OFF40 at checkout. Available for take out and delivery Tuesday, April 18 only at participating locations. Limit one promo code per order.

Offering $10 off a $40 food purchase on April 18, 2023, using the promo code at checkout. Available for take out and delivery Tuesday, April 18 only at participating locations. Limit one promo code per order. Dairy Queen: Score a small Dairy Queen Blizzard for only $0.85 with the in-app offer from April 10-23! Valid at participating locations. Limit 1.

Score a small Dairy Queen Blizzard for only $0.85 with the in-app offer from April 10-23! Valid at participating locations. Limit 1. Duck Donuts: Get 18% off your order placed on the mobile app on April 18, 2023. The maximum value of the discount is $18. Taxes and fees are not included in the discount. Valid at participating locations, according to the e-mail sent to newsletter subscribers on April 17.

Get 18% off your order placed on the mobile app on April 18, 2023. The maximum value of the discount is $18. Taxes and fees are not included in the discount. Valid at participating locations, according to the e-mail sent to newsletter subscribers on April 17. Kona Ice: Having a Chill Out Day on April 18 and offering a free Kona Ice at participating Kona Ice trucks. See their website for locations and the time frame for the event at each truck. According to their map, the nearest trucks are in Apex, Greenville, and Fayetteville.

Having a Chill Out Day on April 18 and offering a free Kona Ice at participating Kona Ice trucks. See for locations and the time frame for the event at each truck. According to their map, the nearest trucks are in Apex, Greenville, and Fayetteville. Wayback Burgers: Get 18% off your order when you order on the Wayback app on April 18. There is a limit of one per app account at participating locations.

For more offers, visit the WRAL News website here.

Save Some Coin With These “Tax Day” Freebies! was originally published on foxync.com