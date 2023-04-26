Put This Emoji in Your Instagram Bio To Find a Bae This Summer

In recent weeks, an unusual trend has emerged on Instagram that has caught the attention of social media users around the world. People are adding a simple pear emoji (🍐) to their Instagram bios as a subtle way of indicating that they are single and looking for love.

The trend seems to have originated from TikTok, where users began sharing videos about the meaning behind the pear emoji. According to these videos, the pear emoji is a visual representation of the phrase “I’m single,” because the fruit is often used to illustrate a pair (as in, two pears) that has been separated.

Soon, the trend began to spread to Instagram, where users began adding the pear emoji to their bios alongside other information about themselves. Some users are even going as far as using multiple pear emojis to indicate how single they are feeling.

While some social media users are embracing the trend and finding it a fun way to connect with others who are also single, others are questioning the effectiveness of using an emoji to convey such an important piece of information. Some have pointed out that the trend may be confusing to those who are not familiar with it, or that it could be misinterpreted by others who might think the pear is simply a random choice of emoji.

Despite these concerns, the trend shows no signs of slowing down. In fact, some users have even begun creating merchandise featuring the pear emoji, such as t-shirts and stickers, to further promote the trend and connect with others who are also single.

Whether or not the pear emoji trend will have any lasting impact on the world of dating and social media remains to be seen. But for now, it seems that many people are enjoying the lighthearted fun and sense of community that comes with using a simple fruit emoji to express their relationship status.