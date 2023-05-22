Floyd Mayweather Out Of Retirement For This?!

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

If you miss seeing Floyd Mayweather do his thing in the ring, he has a new match coming up on June 11, but it is very interesting!

First of all, it is going to be on the Zeus network which is the network that hosts shows such as Bad Boys Texas, Baddies West, and Blueface and Chrisean, which all of these shows have a lot of fighting on them so it sort of makes sense to have a real boxing match on there.

Mayweather is going up against John Gotti III and even though Mayweather is “retired” he is only retired from competing against pro boxers and now only does exhibition bouts.

Will you be tuning in to see this match?