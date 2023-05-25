J. Cole’s has the HARDEST feature in “All My Life” with Lil Durk

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Carolinas owns J. Cole verse in “All My Life” is the hardest rap verse this year!!

Lil Durk & J. Cole’s “All My Life” Debuts At No. 2 On The Billboard Hot 100.

This song is Lil Durk highest charting single ever.

Lil Durk said “It’s just a rap that’s just showing you what I been going through,” Durk explained. “What I been doing lately. Trying to change how I am. Dr. Luke produced it. We were just trying to figure out like what’s the right person to put on it. ’Cause it’s one of those songs where if it’s not the right person to do the second verse… I feel like Cole can bring the energy that I’m looking for.

Check out the video directed by Steve Cannon that

Has over 20 million views on YouTube