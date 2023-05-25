Nicki Minaj and Yung Miami Stir Up Twitter Beef Over Phrase and Diddy!

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Social media erupted into a frenzy yesterday as rap icons Nicki Minaj and Yung Miami of the City Girls engaged in a heated Twitter feud, ignited by a seemingly innocuous phrase. What started as a lighthearted exchange quickly escalated into a war of words, captivating fans and onlookers alike.

The quarrel began when Yung Miami, known for her unapologetic and fearless demeanor, casually dropped a catchy phrase in a recent interview.

Within minutes, Nicki Minaj, the undisputed queen of rap, caught wind of the statement and took to Twitter to express her displeasure. She fired off a series of tweets that left no doubt about her sentiments.

What are you thoughts about Nicki Minaj calling out Caresha like this? Is that really HER phrase?