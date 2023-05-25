Ayeeedubb

Nicki Minaj and Yung Miami Stir Up Twitter Beef Over Phrase and Diddy!

Published on May 25, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

 

NORWAY-MUSIC-NICKI MINAJ

Source: OLE BERG-RUSTEN / Getty

Social media erupted into a frenzy yesterday as rap icons Nicki Minaj and Yung Miami of the City Girls engaged in a heated Twitter feud, ignited by a seemingly innocuous phrase. What started as a lighthearted exchange quickly escalated into a war of words, captivating fans and onlookers alike.

The quarrel began when Yung Miami, known for her unapologetic and fearless demeanor, casually dropped a catchy phrase in a recent interview.

Within minutes, Nicki Minaj, the undisputed queen of rap, caught wind of the statement and took to Twitter to express her displeasure. She fired off a series of tweets that left no doubt about her sentiments.

What are you thoughts about Nicki Minaj calling out Caresha like this? Is that really HER phrase?

More from K97.5
Engaging Black America
Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2023
Close