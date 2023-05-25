Local

Wayne County Landfill to Host Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day

Published on May 25, 2023

The Wayne County Landfill will be accepting household hazardous waste on June 3, 2023 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 460 S Landfill Road in Dudley. This event is open every year to ensure proper disposal and recycling of materials that residents may have in their homes. This event is free to the public, but business or commercial waste will not be accepted.

After arriving at the landfill, individuals will be directed to the collection area and will remain in their vehicles throughout the process.

Items accepted include: aerosol/spray cans, bathroom cleaners, batteries, brake fluid, degreasers, drain cleaners, florescent bulbs, gasoline, herbicides, kerosene, kitchen cleaners, lacquer, mercury debris, metal polish, mothballs, oven cleaners, paint stripper, paint/paint thinner, pesticides, pesticides, pool chemicals, powder cleansers, rat poison, solvents, spot removers, tile cleaners, upholstery cleaners, and wood preservatives.

Items that will not be accepted include: commercial waste, explosives, fireworks, flares, gas cylinders, medical waste, radioactive material, smoke detectors, or trash.

For more information on this event, please visit: https://www.waynegov.com/hazardouswaste

 

 

