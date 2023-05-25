Music

Beyoncé writes a touching message to Tina Turner

Published on May 25, 2023

Beyoncé shared a message on her website to Tina Turner

#RestInPeaceTinaTurner

“My beloved queen. I love you endlessly,” Beyoncè wrote. “I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the way you have paved the way. You are strength and resilience. You saw the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done.”

She will be missed.

